Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cruise ship is held off California coast for virus testing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 04:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 04:41 IST
Cruise ship is held off California coast for virus testing

San Francisco, Mar 6 (AP) Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. A Coast Guard helicopter lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off Northern California, and authorities said the results would be available on Friday. Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing.

“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. The precaution was prompted by the death of a Sacramento-area man who succumbed to the coronavirus after he had been on an earlier sailing of the ship, in February. Two other passengers from that voyage have been hospitalized with the virus in Northern California, officials said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 12 on Thursday, with all but one of the victims in Washington state, and the number of infections swelled to over 200, scattered across 17 states. Nine of the dead were from the same suburban Seattle nursing home, now under federal investigation. On Wall Street, fears about the outbreak led to a sharp selloff, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 969 points, or 3.6 percent. The drop extended two weeks of wild swings in the market, with stocks fluctuating 2 percent or more for the fourth day in a row.

Around the country, New York's mayor implored the federal government to send more test kits to his state, which saw its caseload double overnight to 22, all of them in or near the city. In Rhode Island, about 200 people were quarantined because of their connections to a school trip to Italy that has so far resulted in three cases of the coronavirus. Amid four cases in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the risks remain low for most people planning trips to the state for spring break or baseball's spring training.

Princess Cruise Lines said that no cases of the virus had been confirmed among those still on the ship. But dozens of passengers have had flu-like symptoms over the past two weeks or so, said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management. "Once we have results from the tests," she said, authorities "will determine the best location for the ship to berth.” The ship was returning to San Francisco after visiting Hawaii. Some of the passengers remained on board after sailing on its previous voyage, to the Mexican ports of Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

An unfazed Colette Pratt, 86, of Sausalito, California, was on the Grand Princess' cruise to Mexico and said she has avoided movie theaters and social gatherings since then for fear of spreading any illness. “The worse I've got is a slight sore throat, but I often get allergies at this time of year,” she said, adding that her doctor told her to call if she developed major symptoms. Pratt said she and her friend kept to themselves and played a lot of dominoes during the cruise, and they enjoyed the trip and plan to go again in April, to Hawaii.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 98,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,300, the vast majority of them in China. U.S. health officials said they expect a far lower death rate than the World Health Organization's international estimate of 3.4% -- a rate admittedly too high because it doesn't account for mild cases that go uncounted.

Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir cited a model that included mild cases to say the U.S. could expect a death rate somewhere between 0.1% — like seasonal flu — and 1%. The risk is highest for older people and anyone with conditions such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or suppressed immune systems, such as from cancer treatments. At least 70 coronavirus cases have been reported in Washington state, most them in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks.

Some major Seattle-area businesses, including Microsoft, Amazon and outdoor gear manufacturer REI, have shut down some operations or urged employees to work from home, while the 22,000-student Northshore district announced it will close for up to two weeks as a precaution. The two tech giants together employ more than 100,000 people in the region. With many commuters off the road, traffic on the Seattle area's notoriously congested freeways was much lighter Thursday.

Seattle's King County is buying a motel for $4 million to house coronavirus patients and hopes to have the first of them in place within days at the 84-room EconoLodge in Kent, about 20 miles (32 km) from Seattle. The rooms' doors open to the outside rather than to a central hallway, reducing the likelihood of contact between patients. (AP) CPS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Australia orders first school closure after pupil contracts coronavirus

Australia ordered its first school closure on Friday after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the coronavirus, as authorities struggle to contain the outbreak in the country.Australia has recorded 60 cases of infection and two elderly ...

Fed's Kaplan: New infections key factor for rate decision

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday he will be looking closely at how far and fast the new coronavirus spreads in the United States as he weighs a decision on interest rates at the U.S. central banks policy meeti...

Weinstein taken to New York's infamous Rikers jail

New York, Mar 6 AFP Disgraced former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was taken to New Yorks notorious Rikers Island jail on Thursday, ten days after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault. The 67-year-old Pulp Fiction producer had been in...

Italian grandparents step in after schools close

Rome, Mar 6 AP Italian grandparents are ignoring a government plea to stay home to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and are instead stepping in as last-minute baby-sitters after schools were closed nationwide. With 148 virus deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020