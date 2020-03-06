Shiite memorial service in Kabul attended by Abdullah Abdullah attacked

A Shiite memorial service, attended by Afghanistan Chief Executive officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah, was attacked on Friday. No casualties have been reported yet.

The ceremony was organized to mark the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, an ethnic Hazara politician, Tolo News reported. The attack occurred during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of Shiite Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari that was attended by many senior politicians including Abdullah Abdullah.

The attack occurred when the head of the High Peace Council Mohammad Karim Khalili was giving a speech. No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack

However, the attack comes days after the Taliban has launched an offensive against the Afghan government and forces after a week-long truce. (ANI)

