Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry

Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said on Friday

The man, 58, has been placed in isolation in a hospital, the health ministry said in a statement

In sub-Saharan Africa, Senegal has registered four cases, all foreign nationals, and South Africa and Nigeria have one case each since the outbreak emerged in December in China.

