Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry
Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said on Friday
The man, 58, has been placed in isolation in a hospital, the health ministry said in a statement
In sub-Saharan Africa, Senegal has registered four cases, all foreign nationals, and South Africa and Nigeria have one case each since the outbreak emerged in December in China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
