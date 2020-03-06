Left Menu
  Updated: 06-03-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hip hop museum to open in its birthplace in the Bronx

Hip hop - the music, dance, art and fashion phenomenon that went from rough streets into fancy suites in five decades - is getting its own museum in its birthplace in the Bronx, New York. A small pop-up exhibit gives a preview of the Universal Hip Hop Museum's permanent home, set to open in 2023 to celebrate the culture's global history. James Bond movie release pushed back seven months amid coronavirus

The global release of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" was postponed on Wednesday by seven months amid the coronavirus disruption that has closed movie theaters in China and caused widespread headaches for other Hollywood productions. The release of Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007, being distributed internationally by Universal Pictures, will be postponed from the start of April until November, producers said. Fashion designers recall their first big celebrity breaks

For fashion designers having a major celebrity wear their clothing can immediately launch them into the limelight. The big break for Badgley Mischka almost did not happen after the brand's designers spent their savings on a peach lace gown that Winona Ryder wore to the Academy Awards in 1996. Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Ben Affleck's new movie "The Way Back" finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goes through family strife and divorce before finding renewed hope in life. After baring his soul about his own struggles with alcohol, his three trips to rehab and the much publicized collapse of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, Affleck also finds himself in the unexpected role of a spokesman for addiction. Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail after 10-day hospital stay

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, was transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital on Thursday after undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage. Weinstein arrived in Rikers' North Infirmary Command section, which houses inmates requiring medical care, by midafternoon, according to jail records. The move came after Weinstein underwent the procedure on Wednesday, according to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer. Mantel unveils final volume in award-winning Thomas Cromwell trilogy

British novelist Hilary Mantel unveiled the final installment on Wednesday of her Tudor trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the blacksmith's son who rose to be King Henry VIII's most powerful adviser only to fall from grace and meet a gruesome end. Eight years in the writing, "The Mirror & the Light" is one of the most eagerly anticipated literary releases in recent years following the runaway success of the two previous novels in the series.

