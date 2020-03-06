Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria police free 13 from 'baby factory'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lagos
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:36 IST
Nigeria police free 13 from 'baby factory'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lagos, Mar 6 (AFP) Nigerian police have rescued 13 people, including a child and six pregnant women, from an illegal clinic in southwestern Ogun state, a spokesman said Friday. The women, aged between 20 and 25, told police the owner hired men to impregnate them and then sell the newborns for profit in what has been dubbed a "baby factory".

The "factories" are usually small illegal facilities parading as private medical clinics that house pregnant women and offer their babies for sale. In some cases, young women have been held against their will and raped before their babies are sold on the black market.

"The operation was carried out on February 28 after an inmate of the home located around Mowe escaped and tipped off the police," police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi told AFP. "We also arrested the owner of the home and two men who are suspected of being hired to impregnate the women," he said.

Oyeyemi said the women told the police that the home's owner usually hired men to sleep with them to make babies. "They told us that the babies would then be taken from them and sold to patrons," he said.

"The suspects are in custody and they will be charged to court at the end of our investigation," he said. Police raids on illegal maternity units have been relatively common in Nigeria, especially in the south.

Security services say other cases have seen women with unplanned pregnancies pressured into giving birth in the facilities. Baby boys are typically sold for 500,000 naira ($1,400, 1,250 euros) while girls fetch 300,000 naira, police have said in previous cases.

Last week, 24 babies and four pregnant mothers were rescued in the southern city of Port Harcourt. (AFP) PMS PMS PMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Coronavirus infections rise above 100,000 worldwide as outbreak wreaks financial havoc

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as the economic damage intensified, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbling. An increasing number of people fa...

India's Yes Bank debacle jolts investors, customers and partners

Shares in Indias Yes Bank plunged on Friday as panicky depositors rushed to withdraw funds and payment partners faced outages after the banking regulator took control of the lender in a late-night move and limited withdrawals. The shock mov...

Coronavirus could cost China USD 103 billion: ADB

The global losses due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak could be about USD 156 billion, of which China may account for USD 103 billion, the ADB said on Friday in its assessment report on the impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak on the glo...

Govt to consider relief for domestic airlines industry amid coronavirus outbreak

The government will consider providing relief to the airlines industry, which is grappling with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and discussions are going on between domestic airlines and the civil aviation ministry. Civil Aviation M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020