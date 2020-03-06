Netherlands reports first death from coronavirus

Health authorities in the Netherlands on Friday reported the first death from novel coronavirus in the country, involving an 86-year-old man whose source of infection still remains unknown. The elderly person died while undergoing treatment at Ikazia hospital in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, as per a statement by the National Institute for Public Health.

"An 86-year-old man who was hospitalised in the Ikazia hospital Rotterdam with COVID-19 has died. The source of infection of this patient remains unknown. This is the first patient in the Netherlands who has died from an infection with the novel coronavirus," the statement read. First reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, coronavirus has spread to more than 80 countries across the world, with the global death toll topping 3200.

