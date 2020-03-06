Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican confirms 1st virus case as pope recovers from cold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vaticancity
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:07 IST
Vatican confirms 1st virus case as pope recovers from cold

Vatican City, Mar 6 (AP) The Vatican confirmed the walled city-state's first case of the new coronavirus on Friday and closed some offices as a precaution while Pope Francis continued recovering from a cold. A health clinic inside Vatican City was closed for sanitizing following the positive test result received on Thursday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. Vatican employees and their families are eligible for health care at the clinic.

One Vatican official was put into a protective quarantine after a priest from France's Catholic church in Rome tested positive for the virus. The official is not showing symptoms of COVID-19 disease but lives in the same church as the infected priest. The Vatican Apostolic Library said it would keep its doors shut all next week as a precaution. The library welcomes scholars from around the world to consult the Vatican's manuscripts and archives.

Francis came down with a cold over a week ago, and the Vatican has said that he has no other pathologies. The 83-year-old pope, who lost part of one lung to a respiratory illness when he was a young man, cancelled his participation at a week-long spiritual retreat in the Roman countryside as a result. The pope was seen coughing during his traditional Sunday blessing from a window above St. Peter's Square, and during Ash Wednesday Mass last week, he was seen coughing and blowing his nose.

Bruni said this week that the pope's recovery from the cold was proceeding well, and that he continued to celebrate daily Mass, receive visitors privately and perform other spiritual exercises. Francis however cancelled several official engagements in the last two weeks, as coronavirus spread from northern Italy to other parts of the country, including Rome, albeit in much smaller numbers.

It remains unclear how upcoming activities for Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday on April 12 might be affected. Francis would normally preside over the Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum on Good Friday and deliver a tradition ''Urbi et Orbi'' (''to the city and to the world'') Easter Day message in St. Peter's Square. Church doors have been closed for Mass in the northern Veneto and Lombardy regions, as part of measures to prevent further contagion, and on Thursday the Italian bishops conference recommended weekday Masses be cancelled nationwide.

The Italian government has ordered all sporting events to take place without spectators and has urged the cancellation of all mass gatherings. As a result, it is likely that the pope's general audiences will be cancelled. In addition, given Francis' age and health condition, under government measures advising the elderly to avoid going out, the pope should stay home and limit visitors. (AP) AKJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Schemes under AMRUT scheme to be completed by Mar 2020:

The Bihar Assembly on Friday passed the Urban Development and Housing Departments budgetary demand of Rs 7,213.71 crore by voice vote amid a walkout by the opposition parties. Urban Development and Housing minister Suresh Kumar Sharma said ...

Maha SSC exams: 3 booked for impersonation during Hindi paper

Three people were booked on Friday by Thane police for impersonation in connection with the SSC exams underway across Maharashtra, an official said. Inspector MB Shinde of Narpoli police station said the incident was unearthed by the centre...

U.S. could take targeted stimulus action amid coronavirus -White House adviser

The Trump administration is considering steps to stimulate the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, but would prefer targeted action, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday, adding that more information was needed.K...

India sets out Yes rescue, State Bank of India to take 49% stake

India laid out a rescue plan for Yes Bank on Friday under which State Bank of India will take a 49 stake in the troubled lender, which is struggling with bad loans. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the restructuring plan woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020