Congress blasts Boeing missteps, FAA blunders on MAX, calls for reform

Washington, Mar 6 (AFP) Boeing made missteps and withheld information about the 737 MAX while federal regulators failed to provide proper oversight, leading to a "fundamentally flawed" aircraft, a US congressional committee said Friday

The preliminary report from the House Transportation Committee blasts Boeing management and the Federal Aviation Administration and calls for changes

"The fact that multiple technical design missteps or certification blunders were deemed 'compliant' by the FAA points to a critical need for legislative and regulatory reforms," the report said, calling the aircraft "fundamentally flawed and unsafe." (AFP) MRJ

