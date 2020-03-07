Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Hip Hop museum to open in its birthplace; Fashion designers recall their first big celebrity breaks and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hip Hop museum to open in its birthplace; Fashion designers recall their first big celebrity breaks and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hip hop museum to open in its birthplace in the Bronx

Hip hop - the music, dance, art and fashion phenomenon that went from rough streets into fancy suites in five decades - is getting its own museum in its birthplace in the Bronx, New York. A small pop-up exhibit gives a preview of the Universal Hip Hop Museum's permanent home, set to open in 2023 to celebrate the culture's global history.

Fashion designers recall their first big celebrity breaks

For fashion designers having a major celebrity wear their clothing can immediately launch them into the limelight. The big break for Badgley Mischka almost did not happen after the brand's designers spent their savings on a peach lace gown that Winona Ryder wore to the Academy Awards in 1996.

Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Ben Affleck's new movie "The Way Back" finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goes through family strife and divorce before finding renewed hope in life. After baring his soul about his own struggles with alcohol, his three trips to rehab and the much-publicized collapse of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, Affleck also finds himself in the unexpected role of a spokesman for addiction.

Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail after 10-day hospital stay

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, was transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital on Thursday after undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage. Weinstein arrived in Rikers' North Infirmary Command section, which houses inmates requiring medical care, by midafternoon, according to jail records. The move came after Weinstein underwent the procedure on Wednesday, according to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer.

Mantel unveils final volume in award-winning Thomas Cromwell trilogy

British novelist Hilary Mantel unveiled the final installment on Wednesday of her Tudor trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the blacksmith's son who rose to be King Henry VIII's most powerful adviser only to fall from grace and meet a gruesome end. Eight years in the writing, "The Mirror & the Light" is one of the most eagerly anticipated literary releases in recent years following the runaway success of the two previous novels in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. cancels some meetings ahead of climate summit due to coronavirus

The United Nations has canceled some meetings in Bonn, Germany, and elsewhere planned in the run-up to a crucial U.N. climate summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. T...

Colombia confirms its first case of coronavirus

Colombia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries that have reported cases of the fast-spreading disease.The virus broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since infected more than 1...

After U.S. Congress and Fed's quick coronavirus response, next steps likely tougher for Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve and Congress moved swiftly to confront the growing coronavirus threat this week, as the central bank propped up the economy and the House and Senate approved 8.3 billion for vaccine development and other steps to co...

Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus, frets over tourism hit

Canada will preserve its fiscal firepower even as it takes measures to help those who are hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Friday as the spread of the virus reached a new phase. Canada, more so than any other co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020