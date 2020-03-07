Turkish defence minister sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria's Idlib - Anadolu

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday there had been no violations of the ceasefire agreed with Russia in Syria's Idlib, according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Akar said a Russian military delegation will visit Ankara next week, and Turkey had started work on the principles of a safety corridor around M4 road in the Syrian region, Anadolu reported.

