Turkish defence minister sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria's Idlib - Anadolu
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday there had been no violations of the ceasefire agreed with Russia in Syria's Idlib, according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.
Akar said a Russian military delegation will visit Ankara next week, and Turkey had started work on the principles of a safety corridor around M4 road in the Syrian region, Anadolu reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
