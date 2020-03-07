Pope to deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to virus

The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sunday's Angelus Prayer by Livestream instead of in-person from his window overlooking Saint Peter's Square out of concern overspreading the new coronavirus

"The prayer will be broadcast via Livestream by Vatican News and on screens in Saint Peter's Square," the Vatican said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.