Left Menu
Development News Edition

Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lesbosisland
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 02:13 IST
Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions
The fire on Saturday at One Happy Family, a Swiss-operated family care centre for refugees just outside the island capital, came after the violence at the weekend directed at aid groups and journalists on Lesbos.

A fire engulfed a refugee shelter on the island of Lesbos as Greece announced further restrictions towards asylum seekers in response to a migration surge enabled by Turkey. The fire on Saturday at One Happy Family, a Swiss-operated family care centre for refugees just outside the island capital, came after the violence at the weekend directed at aid groups and journalists on Lesbos.

"The school building has a lot of damage, we can't say more at the moment," a source among the operators told AFP. "The fire brigade is there, our team on the ground as well," they added.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Over 1,700 migrants have landed on Lesbos and four other Aegean islands from Turkey over the past week, adding to the 38,000 already crammed into abysmal and overstretched refugee centers.

The new surge has ramped up already high tensions on Lesbos, an island that has been on the migration frontline for years. Frustration exploded into violence last weekend with mobs setting up roadblocks, attacking cars carrying NGO workers and beating journalists.

Earlier Saturday, the Greek migration minister announced plans for two new camps to house asylum-seekers who arrived after March 1, when Turkey announced it would no longer prevent people from trying to cross into the European Union. On the land border with Turkey, tens of thousands of asylum-seekers have been trying to break through for a week.

There have been numerous exchanges of tear gas and stones with Greek riot police. Turkey has accused Greece of injuring many migrants and killing at least five, a claim Athens denies.

"We want to build two closed centers in (the northern region of) Serres and the greater Athens area with 1,000 places," migration minister Notis Mitarachi told Skai TV. "We need the backing of local communities. We cannot leave all (these) people on the islands," he said.

Mitarachi also said state support for refugees would be drastically reduced, and that they would be asked to leave camps after securing protected status. "Accommodation and benefits for those granted asylum will be interrupted within a month. From then on, they will have to work for a living. This makes our country a less attractive destination for migration flows," the minister said.

Far-right militants from other parts of Europe have traveled to Lesbos and the Greek border with Turkey, among them Swedish far-right leader Jimmie Akesson, who reportedly handed out flyers at Edirne with the message "Sweden is full". On Friday, two Germans and two Austrians -- identified as hardline nationalists by local media -- told police they had been attacked and beaten on the central Lesbos market.

One of the four, who claimed they were journalists, was identified as Mario Mueller, a German member of the far-right Identitarian Movement. On Saturday, anti-fascist activists organised a gathering in support of refugees on Lesbos.

"We need to react in some way because we've reached a point where fear is taking hold," said Maria Psomadaki, a retired teacher...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

Athletics-Barcelona marathon postponed due to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Two more succumb to coronavirus in U.S., New York declares state of emergency

Two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York jumped by 21 overnight and a cruise ship with infected p...

Soccer-Judge rules Ronaldinho must remain in Paraguayan jail

Former Brazilian international Ronaldinho Gaucho was ordered to remain in jail in Paraguay on Saturday after a judge ruled him a flight risk. The ex-Barcelona forward was arrested on Friday for attempting to enter Paraguay with a false pass...

Rugby-Furious Jones slams ref after 'rubbish' red card for Tuilagi

England coach Eddie Jones broke his own rule about never criticizing match officials when he described the late red card for Manu Tuilagi as absolute rubbish and claimed England ended up playing against 16 men in their 33-30 Six Nations win...

Four soldiers, at least 13 rebels killed in DR Congo: army

Four soldiers and at least 13 militia members were killed during clashes in eastern DR Congo, the army said. The two sides clashed in the Beni province of North Kivu bordering Uganda on Friday, said Lieutenant Anthony Mualushayi, spokesman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020