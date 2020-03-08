Left Menu
Italy closes cinemas, theatres, museums nationwide in virus lockdown: govt

  • PTI
  • Rome
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 11:12 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 11:11 IST
Representative Image

Italy has closed museums, theatres, cinemas, and other entertainment venues nationwide to fight the spread of the coronavirus, said a decree signed Sunday by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

On top of the forced quarantine of 15 million people in vast areas of northern Italy until April 3, the government has also closed schools, nightclubs, and casinos throughout the country, according to the text of the decree published on the government website

With more than 230 fatalities, Italy has recorded the most deaths from the COVID-19 disease of any country outside China, where the outbreak began in December.

