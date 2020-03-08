Avalanche kills five people in Austria: police

A major avalanche swept five people to their deaths on a mountain in Upper Austria on Sunday, police said

The bodies of the five, who were among a sports group from the Czech Republic, were brought down from 2,800 meters up the Dachstein mountain to Hallstatt village for identification, a police spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.