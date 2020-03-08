Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Sunday

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world stood at 105,836, including 3,595 deaths, across 95 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Sunday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources. Since 1700 GMT Saturday, 933 new cases and 39 new deaths had been reported.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,695 cases, of which 3,097 were fatal. There were 44 new infections and 27 deaths there since 1700 GMT Saturday. Outside China, a total of 25,141 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 498 deaths.

There have been 889 new cases and 12 new deaths outside China since 1700 GMT Saturday. The most affected countries after China are South Korea (7,134 cases, 48 deaths), Italy (5,883 cases, 233 deaths) Iran (5,823 cases, 145 deaths) and France (949 cases, 16 deaths).

Since 1700 GMT Saturday, China, South Korea, France, and Australia have recorded new deaths while Argentina confirmed its first death. Moldova, Bulgaria, and Paraguay announced the first cases on their soil. Asia recorded a total at 0900 GMT Sunday of 89,525 cases (3,162 deaths), Europe 9,655 cases (263 deaths), the Middle East 6,158 cases (149 deaths), US and Canada 270 cases (16 deaths), Oceania 83 cases (three deaths), Africa 78 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 66 cases (1 death).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

