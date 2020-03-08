International Women's Day: Pakistani women call for equal rights, freedom

Hundreds of women in various cities of Pakistan on Sunday participated in protests to mark the International Women's Day and demanded equal rights and better opportunities for them in the country. The protests, which were held under the banner of 'Aurat March', was also attended by children, men, and transgenders in various cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Queta. In Karachi, protests were held outside the Frere Hall, the Karachi Press Club and Teen Talwar. Similar protests were also organised in other cities of Sindh province, including Khairpur, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Nangarparkar.

In Lahore, the protesters carrying placards gathered at the Lahore Press Club and marched through Egerton Road to culminate at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. The marcher chanted slogan for equal rights and freedom of women. In capital Islamabad, a big gathering of women was held outside the National Press Club where women activists and their supporters chanted slogan against the harsh restrictions against women in the Pakistani society.

Separately, female members of the political group Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) held a march in Islamabad. JI chief Sirajul Haq addressed the gathering at China Chowk. Women students of Jamia Hafsa, which is linked with Lal Masjid also took out a rally in Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages voiced support for right of women. Khan said that observing International Women's Day is a "reiteration of our commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women". "It is indeed encouraging to see that our women are proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level,” he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.