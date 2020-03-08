Left Menu
Development News Edition

International Women's Day: Pakistani women call for equal rights, freedom

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:28 IST
International Women's Day: Pakistani women call for equal rights, freedom

Hundreds of women in various cities of Pakistan on Sunday participated in protests to mark the International Women's Day and demanded equal rights and better opportunities for them in the country. The protests, which were held under the banner of 'Aurat March', was also attended by children, men, and transgenders in various cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Queta. In Karachi, protests were held outside the Frere Hall, the Karachi Press Club and Teen Talwar. Similar protests were also organised in other cities of Sindh province, including Khairpur, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Nangarparkar.

In Lahore, the protesters carrying placards gathered at the Lahore Press Club and marched through Egerton Road to culminate at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. The marcher chanted slogan for equal rights and freedom of women. In capital Islamabad, a big gathering of women was held outside the National Press Club where women activists and their supporters chanted slogan against the harsh restrictions against women in the Pakistani society.

Separately, female members of the political group Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) held a march in Islamabad. JI chief Sirajul Haq addressed the gathering at China Chowk. Women students of Jamia Hafsa, which is linked with Lal Masjid also took out a rally in Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages voiced support for right of women. Khan said that observing International Women's Day is a "reiteration of our commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women". "It is indeed encouraging to see that our women are proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level,” he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains claim 23 lives in Pakistan

At least 23 people have been killed and 54 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistans northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK province in the last five days, officials said on Sunday. Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA officials said...

Country lauds 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day, honors achievers

From honoring achievers in various spheres to special all-women services, the country on Sunday celebrated Nari Shakti amid calls for taking steps for their empowerment and giving them a safe environment. In a unique social media initiative...

Senior figure in Somalia's al Shabaab killed in air strike - state media

A senior commander in Somalias al Shabaab group with a 5 million bounty on his head was killed in an American air strike last month, according to Somalia state media, a blow to the militants Islamist insurgency. According to a Somalia state...

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in Novembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020