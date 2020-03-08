Heavy rains claim 23 lives in Pakistan

At least 23 people have been killed and 54 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province in the last five days, officials said on Sunday. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said 13 houses were fully damaged while 114 houses were partially damaged in the recent rains and thunderstorms.

Casualties were reported in Swat, Mardan and Charsadda districts of KPK, mostly in roof-collapse incidents. Following special directives of KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, relief materials were distributed among the affected, The Dawn News reported.

Rescue, relief, and rehabilitation activities were taken up in affected districts of the province, officials said. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have battered KPK since Wednesday, triggering flash floods and landslides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.