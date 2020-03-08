Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrangements being made to bring back Indians from Iran's Qom city: Jaishankar

The screening process of Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran has started and follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities to bring them back, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:53 IST
Arrangements being made to bring back Indians from Iran's Qom city: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

The screening process of Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran has started and follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities to bring them back, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday. Iran is among the countries worst-hit by coronavirus outbreak.

"Efforts underway for return of Indian pilgrims in Qom #Iran. Screening process has started & follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. This is a top priority & Embassy team @india_in_iran is fully engaged on this," said Jaishankar, while replying to NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweet. Around 40 Indian citizens are stranded at Qom city in Iran. New Delhi has sent a team of doctors to Iran for screening and has established a clinic at Qom.

Pawar had said he shared his concerns about the citizens in Qom city of Iran with Jaishankar, adding that the people there are distressed and in urgent need of medical help and general assistance. "In the wake of the alarming Covid-19 issue, I voiced my concerns to S Jaishankar ji, Union Minister of External Affairs regarding more than 40 Indian citizens stranded in Qom city in Iran. They are distressed and in urgent need of medical help and general assistance," Pawar tweeted.

Iranian Embassy here has also assured that the Indian citizens with no symptoms of the virus will be transferred to India and those whose medical test results are positive will be hospitalized in one of the advanced special medical centres designated by Iran's Ministry of Health. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases globally has surpassed 101,000, with more than 3,400 deaths and 55,800 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Alitalia to suspend flights from Milan Malpensa from March 9

Alitalia said on Sunday it was suspending national and international flights to and from Milans Malpensa airport from March 9 after the government ordered a lockdown of large areas of northern Italy to stem coronavirus contagion. In a state...

Sabres seek to stop skid vs. Capitals

The first-place Washington Capitals will try to create some breathing room atop the Metropolitan Division when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Capitals are hanging onto their top position by a tiebreaker, as Washington 41-20-7,...

Senior figure in Somalia's al Shabaab killed in air strike - state media

A senior commander in Somalias al Shabaab group with a 5 million bounty on his head was killed in an American air strike last month, according to Somalia state media, a blow to the militants Islamist insurgency. According to a Somalia state...

Shahid Kapoor says one day not enough to celebrate women

Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of International Womens Day shared a heartfelt message celebrating the spirit of womanhood saying just a single day is not enough to celebrate women, women must be celebrated at every opportunity we get.The 39-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020