Italy coronavirus death toll shoots up by 133 in a day

  • PTI
  • Rome
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:14 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 23:14 IST
Italy's death toll from the new coronavirus shot up by 133 to 366 Sunday while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the second-most COVID-19 infections in the world. The majority of the deaths were in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, the civil protection agency said.

