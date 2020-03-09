Left Menu
EU considers taking in 1,500 child refugees in Greece: German govt

  Berlin
  Updated: 09-03-2020 08:10 IST
  Created: 09-03-2020 08:10 IST
The European Union is considering taking in up to 1,500 migrant children who are currently housed in Greek camps, the German government said Monday

"A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a 'coalition of the willing' to take in these children," said the government in a statement, adding that Berlin was ready to take in an "appropriate" share.

