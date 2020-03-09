Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK supermarkets impose limits to stop virus stockpiling

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:54 IST
UK supermarkets impose limits to stop virus stockpiling

British supermarkets have started imposing limits on the purchase of certain goods after shelves were emptied because of coronavirus fears. Toilet paper, anti-bacterial hand gel, tinned food, soap and paracetamol have been in short supply both in stores and online because of panic buying.

The situation has been fuelled by recommendations last week by health authorities for Britons to "plan ahead" in case they are forced to self-isolate for several weeks. But the country's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said he believed there was "absolutely no reason" for the public to panic buy.

Tesco last weekend introduced measures to limit purchases to a maximum five items for products including pasta, anti-bacterial hand-wipes and gels, and long-life milk. The supermarket giant, which has nearly 3,500 stores in Britain, is so far the only supermarket chain to have imposed restrictions on food items.

Others such as Waitrose have limited the online sale of some wipes and soaps, while Walmart subsidiary Asda is only allowing the purchase of two anti-bacterial gels in stores and online. Last week, pharmacy chain Boots limited the sale of disinfecting hand gel, after sales skyrocketed because of the spread of the virus.

Sales have more than tripled in recent weeks in Britain, which as of Sunday had 278 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths. Liquid soap sales increased by seven percent and household cleaning products by 10 percent in the four weeks to February 23 compared with the same period a year earlier, retail research company Kantar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Even before price plunge, hedge funds were abandoning oil: Kemp

Even before the OPEC output agreement broke down on Friday, sending oil prices into a tailspin, hedge funds had launched a second wave of oil-related selling and established one of the most bearish positions since the price crisis of 2014-2...

DTC buses to begin operations after 2 pm on Holi

The Delhi Transport Corporation DTC buses will remain off roads till 2 pm on Tuesday in Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Holi, a statement said.According to DTC officials, the services will resume in the evening on some selected routes as per r...

Kirodi Lal Meena leads farmers' agitation in Jaipur

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday led an agitation of farmers here demanding adequate compensation for crop loss due to recent hailstorm in Rajasthan. Meena, who led hundreds of farmers from Kotkhavda area of Chaksu tehsil of Jaipur...

Two U.S. service members killed in north central Iraq - Pentagon

Two U.S. service members were killed in north-central Iraq on Sunday while accompanying Iraqi security forces on a mission targeting the Islamic State, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Monday attributing the deaths to enemy force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020