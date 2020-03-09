Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Max Von Sydow died; 'Onward' Leads Box Office With Ho-Hum $40 Million amd more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90: AFP

Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor whose career spanned arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing his wife. Born Carl Adolf von Sydow on April 10, 1929, into a family of academics in Lund in southern Sweden, the trained theater actor appeared in more than 120 movies in a dozen different countries, as well as numerous plays and radio dramas.

'Onward' Leads Box Office With Ho-Hum $40 Million

Disney and Pixar's "Onward" debuted this weekend to $40 million, enough to lead box office charts but still a somewhat disappointing start given the studio's near-flawless track record when it comes to animated fare. Internationally, the film brought in $28 million for a global tally of $68 million. "Onward," a fantastical adventure about two brothers (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), ranks among Pixar's lowest opening weekend's in modern times, joining 2015's "The Good Dinosaur" and its $39 million as a rare blemish for the Disney-owned company, known for producing hits such as "Inside Out," Coco" and Up." Pixar films typically cost $175 million to $200 million to produce, a huge sum that doesn't include global marketing fees.

Travel curbs on South Koreans prompt K-pop cancellations, especially in Japan

Japan's travel restrictions on South Koreans over the coronavirus epidemic have spurred cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts scheduled in Japan, threatening to hurt the Korean entertainment industry in its most lucrative market. Japan said starting Monday, people arriving from South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks. Tokyo also suspended visa waivers and the validity of existing visas for Koreans, followed by a similar move by South Korea, rekindling a diplomatic feud between the neighbors.

Cameroon's 'Gurl Boss' crew takes on male-dominated film world

Tatapong Beyala sets up her camera in a studio in Yaounde, Cameroon, surrounded by an all-women team of technicians, make-up artists, and assistants. For the 27-year-old owner of Gurl Boss Productions, it is the perfect crew to take on the male-dominated world of film production in her central African country and beyond.

