Burkina Faso 'vigilante' attacks kill 43

At least 43 people have been killed in attacks in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Monday, in what local sources described as apparent vigilante reprisals for jihadist assaults

"On Sunday, attacks were carried out on the villages of Dinguila and Barga... in Yatenga province. The provisional toll is 43 victims," the government said in a statement

According to local sources, Fulani people make up the bulk of the population of the villages, and they have been accused of ties with jihadists waging an insurgency in the north.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.