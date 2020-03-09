Coronavirus : Apple reopens 90 per cent of retail stores in China

American technology company Apple Inc reopened 90 per cent of its 42 retail stores in the Chinese mainland on Monday with the novel coronavirus outbreak showing signs of abating. Apple reopened 38 Apple stores which were temporarily closed after the epidemic, state-run China Daily reported. Only four stores remain closed.

Apple announced closures of all its stores when the COVID-19 outbreak reached its peak in January. The move to reopen follows Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook's statement that China is getting the virus situation under control, and Apple manufacturing units in China will reopen.

Contrary to the earlier market forecast that the epidemic will heavily hurt smartphone sales in China, some experts said its negative impacts may be lower than expected, the China Daily reported. As consumers stay at home for self-quarantine or to avoid infection, they are spending far more time with their smartphones.

They have stronger demand to upgrade their devices that are relatively old or not performing very well, an independent telecom analyst Fu Liang told the daily. The novel coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.

Apart from China, over 3,400 people have died of the deadly disease and over 101,000 have been infected from the virus globally.

