Financial stories - March 10

Britain and the EU are set to present competing drafts of their future trade agreement as each side digs in ahead of the resumption of negotiations next week. The National Health Service said it will partner with Google , Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram to counteract misleading information about the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon.com Inc is set to sell its cashier-less shopping technology to other retailers, offering them camera systems that automatically record what shoppers pick up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.