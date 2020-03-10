Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in collapse of hotel used as quarantine facility in China rises to 20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:07 IST
Death toll in collapse of hotel used as quarantine facility in China rises to 20

The death toll from the collapse of a hotel used as a quarantine facility in China's Fujian province has risen to 20, local officials said on Tuesday. The Xinjia Hotel in Licheng district in Quanzhou city was used to quarantine and observe people who had come to the province during the novel coronavirus prevention and control and had come in contact with the virus patients. The hotel collapsed on Saturday.

Sixty-one people have been pulled out of the debris of the hotel so far and among them 20 have died, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. On Monday night, a 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued 52 hours after being trapped in the rubble.

At the time of the collapse, a total of 71 people were trapped and nine others managed to escape. Ten individuals remain trapped as rescue efforts are ongoing. A preliminary investigation showed the hotel building was being decorated when the accident occurred and the owner of the building has been put under police control.

The novel coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

PSG under pressure against Dortmund to keep Mbappe, Neymar project on track

Nothing ever seems to go to plan in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain, whose bid to avoid yet another exit in the first knockout round against Borussia Dortmund will be played out before an empty stadium on Wednesday. After Neyma...

Trump vows 'major' steps to aid U.S. economy amid coronavirus rise

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking major steps to gird the economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak and will discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans on Tuesday. Well be discussin...

70 Million years ago days were half-hour shorter

Earth turned faster at the end of the time of the dinosaurs than it does today, rotating 372 times a year, compared to the current 365, which eventually means a day lasted only 23 and a half hours, says new research. The findings from a new...

PSG squad 'very united and strong': Keylor Navas

Paris Saint-Germain PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas feels that the clubs squad is very united and strong at the moment. Very good, even excellent even I feel its very united and strong. We want to win everything, but we know that to win, we hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020