Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases rise to 5 in Afghanistan, confirms Health Ministry

One positive case of the deadly coronavirus was registered in northern Samangan province, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in Afghanistan to five, Tolo News reported.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 10:37 IST
Coronavirus cases rise to 5 in Afghanistan, confirms Health Ministry
Afghan health worker in protective gear checks the temperature of a woman in Kabul. Image Credit: ANI

One positive case of the deadly coronavirus was registered in northern Samangan province, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in Afghanistan to five, Tolo News reported. The five patients have been taken to an isolation ward and are being treated, the ministry said.

The previous four positive cases of the infection were registered in western Herat province of Afghanistan. Herat borders neighbouring Iran, which is one of the countries worst affected by coronavirus outside of China, with more than 7,000 cases and dozens of deaths. On Sunday, public health minister of the country Ferozuddin Feroz said that a 200-bed hospital in Kabul, another hospital in Herat and the third one in Nimroz province has been established for the potential coronavirus patients. He said more hospitals will be established in other provinces if needed.

According to him, 30,000 kits have been provided by the United Arab Emirates for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and 20,000 are likely to arrive soon. This comes as Herat's refugees and repatriation directorate said on Tuesday that the number of Afghan refugees repatriated from Iran--a coronavirus hotspot--has doubled over the last two weeks, with "hundreds of thousands of refugees" crossing the border at Islam Qala every day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

First coronavirus death recorded in Canada

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia have announced. The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, was infected with COVID-19 and passed away ...

Cong leader Scindia meets Shah

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh governmentSources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Naren...

Cong leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh

As a crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains incommunicado, party sources said. Seventeen MLAs, including at least six minis...

Keeping J-K leaders under house arrest undemocratic: Congress MLA NA Haris

Congress leader NA Haris on Tuesday said that keeping Jammu and Kashmir leaders under house arrest is not democratic. Speaking to ANI he said, It is not done. Keeping the leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir is not democratic.Har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020