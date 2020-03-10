Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing employee at Everett facility diagnosed with coronavirus

American aerospace company, Boeing on Tuesday confirmed that an employee at its Everett facility, Washington, has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in quarantine receiving care and treatment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:45 IST
Boeing employee at Everett facility diagnosed with coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

American aerospace company, Boeing on Tuesday confirmed that an employee at its Everett facility, Washington, has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in quarantine receiving care and treatment. "We have notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials," sais Boeing in a statement cited by Fox Business.

"As a precaution, we've asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor, and we've conducted a thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces," the statement read. The multinational company has also asked employees in the Puget Sound region who are able to perform work offsite to telecommute from home.

Boeing has been listed among one of the Washington-based companies that have reported employees infected with the coronavirus. Last week, a Facebook employee in Seattle was the company's first employee to test positive for coronavirus.

An Amazon employee at the company's Seattle headquarters was also diagnosed and quarantined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary PM says budget needs to be redrawn as "brutal change" looms

Hungary will need to redraw its budgets for 2020 and 2021 and offer major assistance to economic sectors worst hit by the spread of the coronavirus, which threatens brutal change, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday. Orban told busi...

Scindia quits Congress, likely to join BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and may join the BJP as the saffron party set in motion its plan to topple the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to capture power ...

Incarcerated Omar Abdullah turns 50

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah turned 50 on Tuesday and spent the day at Hari Nivas here where he has been under detention for the last seven months. Detained under the stringent Public Safety Act PSA, Omar had a quie...

'Devi' gets 10 million views; Kajol, Neha, Shruti Hassan say 'Thank You' to fans

Kajol Devgn, Neha Dhupia, and Shruti Haasan have thanked their fans as they achieved 10 million views on their latest women-centric short film -- Devi. The 45-year-old Kajol expressed her happiness and celebrated the 10 million views in an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020