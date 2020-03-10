Boeing employee at Everett facility diagnosed with coronavirus

American aerospace company, Boeing on Tuesday confirmed that an employee at its Everett facility, Washington, has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in quarantine receiving care and treatment. "We have notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials," sais Boeing in a statement cited by Fox Business.

"As a precaution, we've asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor, and we've conducted a thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces," the statement read. The multinational company has also asked employees in the Puget Sound region who are able to perform work offsite to telecommute from home.

Boeing has been listed among one of the Washington-based companies that have reported employees infected with the coronavirus. Last week, a Facebook employee in Seattle was the company's first employee to test positive for coronavirus.

An Amazon employee at the company's Seattle headquarters was also diagnosed and quarantined. (ANI)

