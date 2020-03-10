Turkey prosecutors seek 15 years' jail for US consul staffer

Turkish prosecutors called Tuesday for espionage charges to be dropped against a US consular staffer but still sought up to 15 years in prison over his alleged ties to a failed 2016 coup. Metin Topuz, a Turkish citizen who worked as a liaison for the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Istanbul, has been jailed since October 2017.

He is accused of links to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who had a vast network of supporters embedded across Turkish society until he was blamed by Ankara for ordering the attempted coup in July 2016. Topuz has repeatedly rejected the allegations, saying he had 3,000 meetings with officials in his 25 years with the DEA, and that prosecutors had simply cherry-picked those with members of Gulen's movement.

At the latest hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors said espionage charges should be dropped, but that he should still face up to 15 years in prison for membership of the movement. Tens of thousands of people have been arrested over suspected ties to Gulen and more than 100,000 people been sacked or suspended from public sector jobs. Gulen rejects the coup accusations.

Washington's refusal to extradite Gulen, combined with differences over the Syrian conflict and Turkey's decision to buy a Russian missile defence system, has put unprecedented strain on relations between the NATO allies.

