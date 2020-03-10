More than 100,000 flee Nicaragua unrest: UN

More than 100,000 people have fled Nicaragua in the two years since the central American country plunged into political and social crisis, the United Nations refugee agency said Tuesday

"More than 100,000 people have fled reported persecution and human rights abuses in the country, seeking asylum abroad," spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.

