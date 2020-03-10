Left Menu
Development News Edition

Families mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 19:35 IST
Families mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

Bereaved families who lost loved ones aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 converged on the crash site on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, a day after an interim report focused on software installed on the Boeing 737 MAX jet. The accident killed all 157 people aboard when the new Boeing 737 MAX plunged into farmland six minutes after taking off from the capital. It was the second accident involving the 737 MAX in five months and led to the plane being grounded worldwide.

People from 33 nations were aboard Flight 302 and hundreds of relatives and friends from across the world travelled to Ethiopia for the memorial. Separate events were scheduled at embassies, the United Nations and the pilots' association. Families from nations including Canada, the United States, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Italy and France attended the ceremony at the crash site, which is about a three-hour drive from the capital, Addis Ababa.

Organisers say the programme included a tree planting and the reading out of victims' names. Police set up a roadblock a kilometre from the site to prevent the public from attending the event. The 737 MAX, Boeing's best-selling aircraft, remains grounded. The plane maker has lost billions of dollars since the Ethiopian crash and an October 2018 accident involving Indonesia's Lion Air, which killed all 189 people aboard.

Boeing's CEO was forced to step down and the company is facing hundreds of lawsuits from bereaved families. Monday's interim report from Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau bolstered the findings of Ethiopia's initial assessment, which linked the crash to the plane's MCAS anti-stall software.

It identified no issues with the airline or the pilots' handling of the plane, which crashed shortly after take-off. Inaccurate sensor readings activated the plane's MCAS anti-stall system, pushing the nose of the aircraft lower as the pilots struggled to control it, the report said.

For an interactive graphic on the Ethiopian Airlines crash, go to: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ChBW5M For a map of the crash location, go to: https://tmsnrt.rs/2CdCVUi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EU suspends aviation slots rule as coronavirus hammers airlines

The European Union will suspend a rule requiring airlines to run most of their scheduled services or else forfeit landing slots, to give carriers some breathing space as the coronavirus crisis deepens, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on ...

Report: NBC rejects Al Michaels trade overtures from ESPN

ESPNs attempt to acquire NFL play-by-play announcer Al Michaels was denied by NBC Sports, the New York Post reported Tuesday. Andrew Marchand, who broke the original story about ESPNs desire to trade for Michaels and make him the voice of M...

London HIV hospital supported by Princess Diana fears closure

Londons only HIV hospital that was made famous by Princess Diana could close by the end of this month due to a lack of funding, according to the charity running the facility. The Mildmay Hospital, that opened in east London in 1988, describ...

GRAPHIC-OPEC countries lose $500 million a day in oil price crash

Interactive Chart httpstmsnrt.rs2TOo7nb Updates graphic By Ahmad GhaddarLONDON, March 10 ReutersWith oil erasing over a third of its value overnight - W ith oil erasing over a third of its value this week after a messy breakup of the OPEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020