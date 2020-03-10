At least one dead in explosion at Barcelona chemical plant

At least one person has died in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Barcelona neighborhood of La Verneda, local emergency services said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The emergency services said they were coordinating with the fire service and the company to determine what type of products have been affected by the blast.

