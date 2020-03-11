Iran doing its best on virus despite lack of equipment: WHO

Iran is doing the best it can to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, but needs more support, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday

"Iran is doing its best... We are trying to mobilise more support for Iran," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, adding that the country needed more supplies.

