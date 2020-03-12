Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia tries U.S. student for police assault as father questions evidence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:14 IST
Russia tries U.S. student for police assault as father questions evidence

Russia put a U.S. student on trial on Wednesday for allegedly drunkenly assaulting two police officers as his father said state investigators had failed to secure basic evidence that could potentially prove his son's innocence.

Trevor Reed, 28, a student at the University of North Texas and a former U.S. Marine, was taken into custody in Moscow last August for allegedly endangering the lives of two police officers who had detained him. Reed, who could face up to 10 years in jail if found guilty, is accused of grabbing an officer who was behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to swerve dangerously, and of elbowing a second officer.

Reed appeared downcast at the hearing and made a heart sign with his hands to his parents and sister who were watching proceedings. He told the court he was currently not ready to either plead guilty or innocent to the charges. The police officers testified at the trial, saying Reed's actions had caused the car to swerve dangerously and that they had been scared for their lives.

Reed has no recollection of what happened after he drank vodka at an Aug. 15 party, which he attended with his Russian girlfriend, Alina Tsybulnik. He grew agitated after attending the party, prompting a colleague of his girlfriend to call the police, Tsybulnik said. She said she had followed the car after his detention and saw no sign of it swerving dangerously. Reed's father, Joey, said traffic footage obtained by the defence showed the car did not swerve.

He said the defence had immediately asked investigators to obtain surveillance footage from inside the police vehicle as well as outside and inside the police station, but that investigators had failed to do so before it was later wiped. "The defence attorneys believe that if we had those videos, we wouldn't be talking to the media today. This (case) would not even be in court," he said.

"There are a lot of irregularities (in the case)... Any of those things could have been answered if we had the video," he said. Tsybulnik said Reed had sustained bruising to his nose and two parts of his legs the night of his arrest, but was told by prosectors when he complained that the injuries had nothing to do with law enforcement authorities.

Reed travelled to Moscow last May to spend the summer with his girlfriend and learn Russian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Maha government 'threatening' people over coronavirus: Raj

The MVA government is threatening the people of Maharashtra over the novel coronavirus and putting restrictions on citizens is making them panicky, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters here, he said government tea...

Warriors to face Nets in 'somber' empty home arena

Chase Center will be devoid of fans Thursday when the Golden State Warriors welcome the Brooklyn Nets to San Francisco in the first of what could be many NBA games played in an empty arena. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesd...

Guatemala to ban entry of Europeans, Chinese, others to keep out coronavirus

Guatemala will ban the entry of citizens of European countries, Iran, China and South Korea in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday, as governments around the world ra...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel for staff

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel by staff because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. One source, who s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020