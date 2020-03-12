Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian state media says unidentified jets hit border town with Iraq

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 04:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 04:02 IST
Syrian state media says unidentified jets hit border town with Iraq

Unidentified jets hit targets south east of the Syrian town of Albukamal along a strategic border crossing with Iraq with only material damage, state media said late on Wednesday.

It gave no details. Western intelligence sources say the border town lies on a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements from Iraq into Syria to aid Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces. Israel has attacked Iranian bases in the area several times since the start of the year, they added.

Two American personnel and one from Britain were killed, and about a dozen people were wounded when 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, two U.S. officials told Reuters, citing preliminary information. Albukamal along the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing is crucial for Iran’s bid to cement its growing sway over a corridor of territory from Tehran to Beirut.

Iran-backed Iraqi Shi’ite militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) captured Albukamal on the Euphrates River from Islamic State toward the end of 2017. They now control the mainly Sunni tribal town and its outlying area and have a large presence, intelligence sources say.

The Iranian-backed militias are also in control of large stretches of the frontier on the Iraqi side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets to comply with order, play without fans

The Columbus Blue Jackets said Wednesday that they will comply with an upcoming executive order prohibiting mass gatherings in the state of Ohio due to the coronavirus outbreak, beginning with Thursday nights home game against the Pittsburg...

NBA-Warriors to play in empty San Francisco arena due to coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday. The decision was announced shortly after the city and county of San F...

EXCLUSIVE-White House to discuss new travel restrictions on Europe

The Trump administration is set to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries at a meeting on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the discussions said. The plan could mirror a ban on travel to...

Caps hope Wings just the recipe to get cooking again

A three-game homestand that begins against the NHLs worst team could be just what the Washington Capitals need to start a winning streak. They have been floundering over the past six weeks, putting together back-to-back victories just once ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020