Spain minister tests positive for virus: govt

Spain's equality minister Irene Montero tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined along with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said on Thursday

"This morning, all members of the government will undergo testing," it said, indicating the results would be published later in the day.

