EU slams US for 'unilaterally' imposing travel ban

European Union leaders on Thursday rebuked the United States for imposing a unilateral travel ban on arrivals from countries in the Schengen passport-free zone without consulting them. "The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," EU presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel said.

"The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation," they said in a written statement. "The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus.".

