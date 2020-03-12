Belgian churches suspend mass as virus spreads

Belgian Catholic churches have suspended public services until next month for fear of spreading the coronavirus, the council of bishops announced Thursday. At the same time, the Great Mosque of Brussels cancelled Friday prayers and smaller Muslim places of worship were advised to follow local health advice.

For Belgium's majority Roman Catholics, the bishops said that marriages, funerals and baptisms could go forward with "limited attendance". "Churches will remain open for prayer and personal meditation," the Church said, in a statement from its leader in Belgium, Cardinal Jozef De Kesel.

But public services will be suspended until at least April 3, meaning they could restart in time for Easter Sunday on April 12, virus permitting. Belgium has one of the fastest growing outbreaks in Europe. Three elderly people have died..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.