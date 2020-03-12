PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Thursday and discussed the importance of coordinated international efforts to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus. The disease, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people globally.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi and Johnson also discussed the issue of climate change, and the latter welcomed the steps taken by India to increase the generation of renewable energy and urging the need for ambitious action to deliver on the Paris Agreement, as per a statement by UK Prime Minister's Office. The two leaders committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and the UK in a range of areas including trade, cultural relations, defence, and technology.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs following the telephonic conversation stated that PM Modi reiterated his invitation to Johnson to visit India on mutually convenient dates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

