Niger attack kills nine soldiers near Mali border: security source

Nine Nigerien soldiers were killed on Thursday in an attack on an army post close to the Mali frontier, a security source said, in the Tillaberi region that has been frequently targeted by jihadists

All the assailants were "neutralised" in an airstrike after they attacked a military post in Ayorou, 200 km (124 miles) northwest of the Niger capital Niamey, the security source said.

