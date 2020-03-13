Facebook removes 203 accounts for foreign interference from Russia

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it removed a combined number of 203 Instagram and Facebook pages and accounts for engaging in foreign interference on its platforms from Russia, which targeted U.S. citizens.

Facebook said the accounts frequently posted U.S. news and attempted to add audience through topics that included black history, black excellence and fashion, celebrity gossip and LGBTQ issues.

"This activity did not appear to focus on elections, or promote or denigrate political candidates," the social media company said in a blog post https://about.fb.com/news/2020/03/removing-coordinated-inauthentic-behavior-from-russia.

