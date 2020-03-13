US confirms strikes against facilities of Iran-backed militia group in Iraq

The United States on Thursday confirmed that it conducted 'defensive precision strikes' against Iran-backed militia group Kata'ib Hizbollah (KH) facilities across Iraq. In a statement, the Pentagon said that the strikes targeted five weapon storage facilities to significantly degrade their ability to conduct future attacks.

The strikes were carried in response to yesterday's attack on Camp Taji killed two US and one UK service members and wounded 14 others. Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper said that the US will "not tolerate" attacks against its people, its interests and its allies.

"The United States conducted defensive precision strikes against Kata'ib Hizbollah (KH) facilities across Iraq. These strikes targeted five weapon storage facilities to significantly degrade their ability to conduct future attacks against Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces. These weapons storage facilities include facilities that housed weapons used to target US and coalition troops," Pentagon said. "The United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies. As we have demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region," Esper said. (ANI)

