BRIEF-Wife of Canada PM Trudeau tested positive for Coronavirus

March 12 (Reuters) -

* WIFE OF CANADA PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, PM'S OFFICE SAYS

* CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU NOT SHOWING ANY SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS BUT WILL STAY IN ISOLATION FOR 14 DAYS - PM'S OFFICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

