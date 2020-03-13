Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU seeks unified action against virus as case count mounts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:35 IST
EU seeks unified action against virus as case count mounts
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union interior ministers on Friday were trying to coordinate their response to the novel coronavirus as cases spread throughout the 27-nation bloc and countries took individual measures to slow the disease down. With Italy at the epicentre of Europe's outbreak, some of its neighbors, like Austria and Slovenia, have begun taking steps to restrict traffic at their borders, raising questions about the movement of food and medical equipment. But other nations, like the Czech Republic and Poland, are taking action too.

"The problem is on different levels in different countries," Swedish Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told reporters in Brussels, but he said, "we hope that all countries that take new measures also inform other European countries." "The transportation system must work when it comes to food and to health care materials and these kinds of things that are important to all European countries so that we don't make problems for each other handling the crisis," Damberg said. The coronavirus is now present in all 27 EU countries. More than 22,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Europe, and more than 1,000 people have died on the continent.

EU member countries are responsible for health and public safety, and the bloc's institutions have a very limited role to play in halting the spread of the disease. Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, who is chairing the talks because his country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said: "This crisis shows that as a European Union we need to have models to act in a more coordinated way." "If we are acting in one way it would be much better for all of us," he said.

Many EU meetings have been canceled due to the virus, with these talks being among the rare exceptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

44 Indians evacuated from Iran shifted to Naval quarantine facility in Mumbai

The Indian Navy on Friday said that 44 Indian citizens who have been evacuated from Iran, have been shifted to the Naval quarantine facility at Mumbai. Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted that 44 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Iran a...

Iran reports 85 new virus deaths, taking total to 514

Iran announced on Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the worlds worst affected countries. Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 ho...

Coronavirus deaths pass 5,000: AFP tally

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1630 IST on FridayA total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran -- th...

Euro zone bond yields rise as ECB seeks damage control

Euro zone government bond yields rose again on Friday after Thursdays selloff, when the European Central Bank disappointed markets with its measures to contain the effects of the coronavirus. Italian yields briefly rose to their highest sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020