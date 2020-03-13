Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:26 IST
Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Friday

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 133,970, with 4,958 deaths, across 120 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. Since 1700 GMT on Thursday, 2,513 new confirmed cases and 35 new deaths have been reported.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,813 cases, of which 3,176 were fatal. There have been 20 new infections and seven deaths since 1700 GMT Thursday, while 64,111 people have recovered from the virus.

Outside China, a total of 53,163 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 1,782 deaths. Some 2,493 cases are new, with 28 new deaths. The most affected countries after China are Italy (1,016 deaths out of 15,113 cases), Iran (429 deaths, 10,075 cases), Spain (84 deaths and 3,004 cases) and South Korea (67 deaths, 7,979 cases).

Since 1700 GMT on Thursday, India and Norway announced their first deaths, while Ghana, Kenya and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed the first coronavirus cases on their territory. This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq puts Germany and Qatar on coronavirus entry ban list

Iraq has banned entry to travellers coming from Germany and Qatar, its health minister said on Friday, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 13 as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus.The ban does not extend ...

China pumps $79 billion into economy with bank cash reserve cut

Chinas central bank cut the cash that banks must hold as reserves on Friday for the second time this year, releasing 550 billion yuan 79 billion to help its coronavirus-hit economy.The targeted reserve requirement cut is Beijings latest ste...

Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series postponed due to COVID-19

World Rugby has announced the postponement of the womens HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament, that was due to be played in Stellenbosch on 28 and 29 March, in response to the continued Covid-19 situation.The health and safe...

Norway economy in state of emergency amid virus outbreak -c.bank governor

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a state of emergency in the Norwegian economy, and the country faces at least one quarter of contraction in GDP, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Friday.As many public and private inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020