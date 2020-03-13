Left Menu
Coronavirus lockdown helps Italian police nab 'leading' mobster

  Rome
  13-03-2020
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:02 IST
Coronavirus lockdown helps Italian police nab 'leading' mobster
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A top 'Ndrangheta clan member was arrested in Italy after police, helped by the anti-coronavirus lockdown, spotted the fugitive smoking inside a seemingly deserted safe house, authorities said Friday. Cesare Cordi, described by police as a "leading figure of the 'Ndrangheta of Locri" in southern Calabria, had been on the run since August when a judge issued a warrant for the 42-year-old's arrest.

Thanks to the empty streets and stay-at-home orders imposed throughout the country due to the coronavirus risk, the police, who had been tracking Cordi for days, found him at a house in the town of Bruzzano Zeffirio, at the tip of Italy's boot, late on Thursday. "The faint glow of a cigarette -- caught through the crack of a shutter -- was enough to give the carabinieri the certainty that in that house was the wanted man," the police of the province of Reggio Calabria, who staged the raid, said in a statement.

About a dozen people linked to the Locri clan were arrested in August on suspicion of various crimes, including mafia-type association, extortion, illegal competition, fraudulent transfer of assets, and possession of and carrying weapons in public. The 'Ndrangheta, a loose confederation of about 100 organized groups centered in the Calabria region, is considered the country's most powerful and most organized crime syndicate.

Cordi's father Antonio was head of the Locri clan before his death in 2007. In December, authorities carried out a massive raid against three other related clans within the group, arresting over 300 people.

