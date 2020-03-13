Bulgaria shuts stores, approves fines, jail to fight virus

Bulgaria ordered stores that do not sell food to shut down Friday to stem a spread of the new coronavirus as lawmakers approved fines and jail terms for quarantine violations. Parliament declared a state of emergency to run until April 13, paving the way for more drastic measures as the number of infections tripled in 24 hours to a total of 23, including one death.

In a subsequent order, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev ordered the closure of shops -- except food stores and pharmacies -- shopping malls, casinos, bars and restaurants with immediate effect until March 29. Schools, universities and kindergartens were also closed, as were theatres, cinemas, concert halls and sports venues.

The football union had already said that it was cancelling league games until April 13. Bulgaria reported its first two cases of the coronavirus on March 8 and has since tested more than 1,400 people.

In a late-night session with the government on Thursday the country's coronavirus taskforce proposed a state of emergency decree to deal with what it said was an increasing number of people breaking 14-day quarantines. Parliament responded swiftly, passing changes to the penal code Friday that include fines of 1,000 to 10,000 leva (500 to 5,000 euros / USD 555 to USD 5,550) and jail sentences of up to three years for people who violate public orders against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the event of an epidemic, pandemic, or state of emergency accompanied by fatalities, the fines run from 10,000 to 50,000 leva, with jail sentences of up to five years. Changes to the health code introduced a fine of 5,000 leva for infected people who refuses to isolate themselves.

Parliament also approved a possible ban on entry to the country by foreigners while the state of emergency remains in effect..

