Hungary will close all schools to slow coronavirus

Hungary will close all schools and continue education as best as it can via digital channels from Monday to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video on Friday.

Orban said he expected the Hungarian economy to stall soon and it will have to be restarted, an effort that the government will participate in, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.