BRIEF-Cruise Lines International Association Annnounces Voluntary Suspension In U.S. Cruise Operations

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA):

* CRUISE LINES INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION SAYS VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION IN U.S. CRUISE OPERATIONS

* CLIA SAYS SUSPENDING CRUISE SHIP OPERATIONS FROM AND TO U.S. PORTS OF CALL FOR 30 DAYS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.