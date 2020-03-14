BRIEF-Cruise Lines International Association Annnounces Voluntary Suspension In U.S. Cruise Operations
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA):
* CRUISE LINES INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION SAYS VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION IN U.S. CRUISE OPERATIONS
* CLIA SAYS SUSPENDING CRUISE SHIP OPERATIONS FROM AND TO U.S. PORTS OF CALL FOR 30 DAYS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon:
