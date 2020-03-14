Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Swaminarayan sect to close its all temples globally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 19:35 IST
Coronavirus: Swaminarayan sect to close its all temples globally
COVID-19, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has claimed over 5,000 lives, including 41 in the US, and infected more than 134,000 people globally. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, the Swaminarayan sect has announced that it will close all its temples globally and suspend routine activities until further notice as part of its efforts to protect the health of volunteers, visitors and local communities. COVID-19, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has claimed over 5,000 lives, including 41 in the US, and infected more than 134,000 people globally.

The temples in the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia have been closed while those in India and Africa will be closed soon, maybe in a week, the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam (BAPS) Swaminarayan Sanstha said. The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha runs about 100 temples in the US.

The BAPS is a volunteer-driven organization that aims to improve society through individual growth by fostering Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service. "To prevent large gatherings, BAPS mandirs (temples) will be closed throughout the world, but devotees will be given daily darshan through the websites of each mandir," the BAPS said in a media release.

BAPS will continue to provide spiritual guidance to devotees and Hindus around the world to keep their faith and spirituality alive, it said. The organization said it is working closely with local authorities in towns and cities in which their temples are located.

It will comply with local regulations and find ways to support the local community to fight the deadly virus as they have been doing during past calamities and disasters, it said. "Satsang (spiritual discourse) happens in social settings. But in exceptional times, we have to find other ways. We realize that our gurus and seers insisted that we accompany each other and serve each other on the spiritual journey, but this calamity has changed the world - for the moment," Kashyap Patel, a cardiologist in Atlanta, said.

"That doesn't change the fact that my spiritual life gives me the wisdom I need to approach the difficulties my family and I face. "My gurus, his Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj and His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj have always stressed the importance of family values, communication within the family, and using spirituality as a means to come together and find pragmatic solutions to everyday issues. Now is the time I apply them," he said.

The sect will continue to assess the situation and develop its guidelines regarding temple visits and resuming activities based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local government authorities, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

BCCI explores multiple options, Ganguly says only truncated IPL possible

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday made it clear that the 13th edition of IPL will be a truncated one if the COVID-19 pandemic subsides but could not commit to the number of matches under the current circumstances. The BCCI on Friday...

Taking care of guests and associates while responding to coronavirus challenge: Marriott

Hospitality firms around the world including global hospitality Major Marriott International are taking a slew of measures to control the spread of coronavirus and are working on taking care of their guests and associates. Marriott Internat...

MP Speaker accepts resignations of six former ministers

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Saturday accepted the resignations of six rebel MLAs who were ministers in the Kamal Nath government. These MLAs were sacked from the cabinet after they, alongwith 16 other legislators, resign...

Boxing-Dubois wins Tokyo 2020 qualifier to launch senior career

British lightweight Caroline Dubois, who made her start in boxing pretending to be a boy called Colin, won the first fight of her senior career in a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier on Saturday.The 19-year-old Londoner, an unbeaten junior world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020